Music News: Shakira Is Shaking Her Hips All the Way to Dallas
Any casual listener could identify the melodies and likely sing along to a verse or two, as well. What do they have in common? The songs' three creators are all coming to Dallas soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|texas blones isthe old man nit doing the...
|36 min
|mord AG CHEMIST
|1
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|9 hr
|Coco lover
|51
|Anyone looking to buy a house in Allen with Mas...
|12 hr
|Crafty
|2
|i call on democrats to start impeachment on trump
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|WarForzoil
|9,839
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|Wed
|amy donovan
|1
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Wed
|WarForOil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC