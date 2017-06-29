Murder suspect jailed after stabbing outside Family Dollar in Old East Dallas
A man was caught on video stabbing another man to death outside a Family Dollar store in Old East Dallas Tuesday afternoon, police said. The attack happened in the 4300 block of Live Oak Street, near North Peak Street, about 5:30 p.m., according to an arrest warrant.
Read more at Dallas Morning News.
