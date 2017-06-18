Motorcycle crash kills 50-year-old man on Bush Turnpike ramp in Richardson
The wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the entrance ramp near the 3100 block of President George Bush Turnpike, near Breckinridge Boulevard. Police said Claudio Alejandro of Dallas was traveling northbound on the frontage road when he misjudged the ramp location and struck a curb.
