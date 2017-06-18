Motorcycle crash kills 50-year-old ma...

Motorcycle crash kills 50-year-old man on Bush Turnpike ramp in Richardson

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The wreck happened at about 11:15 p.m. Saturday at the entrance ramp near the 3100 block of President George Bush Turnpike, near Breckinridge Boulevard. Police said Claudio Alejandro of Dallas was traveling northbound on the frontage road when he misjudged the ramp location and struck a curb.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 2 hr texas pete 1,128
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 7 hr Movie Buff 9,827
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 12 hr _Zoey_ 1,520
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Sun Sharlene45 448
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun Buck turgidson 1
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) Jun 16 Victim 3
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Jun 14 Shadow 11
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,639 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC