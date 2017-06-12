Miniature horses visit Dallas Library
It's not every day that a couple of little horses, this particular pair named Cisco and Dare, are allowed to walk into the Bachman Lake Branch Library in northwest Dallas. They visited Tuesday morning because it's the kind of work an ambassador just has to do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|WarForOil
|9,816
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|14 hr
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|17 hr
|Merr
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|104
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Jun 11
|Princess Hey
|446
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|Jun 11
|WarForOil
|5
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|Jun 11
|WarForOil
|19
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC