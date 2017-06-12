Miniature horses visit Dallas Library

Miniature horses visit Dallas Library

Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

It's not every day that a couple of little horses, this particular pair named Cisco and Dare, are allowed to walk into the Bachman Lake Branch Library in northwest Dallas. They visited Tuesday morning because it's the kind of work an ambassador just has to do.

