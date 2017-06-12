Man Killed after Running Red Light in...

Man Killed after Running Red Light in Dallas: Police

2 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

A man was killed in an early morning crash on Saturday after police said he ran through a red light and was hit by a truck. Witnesses told police Gregorio Gonzalez Oviedo, 44, was westbound on the LBJ service road and went through a red light at Miller Road.

