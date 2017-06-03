Man found fatally shot in street near...

Man found fatally shot in street near Knox-Henderson; police ask for assistance in case

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Authorities found a man found fatally shot in a street near Dallas' Knox-Henderson neighborhood in Old East Dallas overnight. A passerby called in a welfare check about 4:30 a.m. Saturday after seeing someone lying in the 1600 block of North Henderson Avenue, near Ross and Greenville Avenues.

