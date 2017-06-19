Man Charged in Deep Ellum Sexual Assa...

Man Charged in Deep Ellum Sexual Assault: Dallas PD

Dallas police said a 40-year-old man is charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Deep Ellum this past Saturday. Following extensive media coverage, investigators said they received multiple tips about a suspect, which prompted police to obtain an arrest warrant for Roy Gutierrez.

