Man Charged in Deep Ellum Sexual Assault: Dallas PD
Dallas police said a 40-year-old man is charged in connection with a sexual assault that occurred in Deep Ellum this past Saturday. Following extensive media coverage, investigators said they received multiple tips about a suspect, which prompted police to obtain an arrest warrant for Roy Gutierrez.
