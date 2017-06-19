Leaders consider next move beforea Read Story Sebastian Robertson

Leaders consider next move beforea Re...

Set to take effect in September, SB4, commonly known as the "sanctuary city law" requires police to ask about a person's immigration status when they are legally detained or arrested and threatens to prosecute law enforcement officials that don't cooperate. "Our Latino brothers and sisters are not criminals and our local police officers have more important things to do than acting as immigration agents," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings earlier this month.

