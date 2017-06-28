Kellogg Foundation gives $1.75 million to promote racial healing in Dallas
The W.K. Kellogg Foundation announced a $1.75 million grant Wednesday to the Communities Foundation of Texas in support of a racial healing effort across the city of Dallas. The effort, dubbed Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation, aims to bring together nonprofits, civic organizations, community groups, foundations and individuals to address racism in Dallas.
