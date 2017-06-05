Keith and Margo's Murder Mystery Texas Announces Its Weekly Dallas Show

Keith and Margo's Murder Mystery Texas, a long-running murder mystery performance company, has announced its weekly murder mystery show, to be held on Saturdays in the dining room of Fair Park's Old Mill Inn . The company stated that the weekly event is "An ultra-interactive experience designed for Amateur Sleuths with a twisted sense of humor!" Murder Mystery Texas stated that the show is suitable for guests age thirteen and older.

