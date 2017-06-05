Judge: Mother of Texas teen killed by...

Judge: Mother of Texas teen killed by police may join suit

A federal judge has ruled that the mother of a black 15-year-old shot and killed by a white suburban Dallas police officer may join a civil rights lawsuit filed by the boy's father. U.S. District Judge Barbara Lynn ruled Monday that Shaunkeyia Stephens may join the lawsuit filed by Odell Edwards on behalf of the estate of Jordan Edwards.

