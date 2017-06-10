Jonathan Safran Foer, William Hogelan...

Jonathan Safran Foer, William Hogeland, Kate Forsyth and other authors on tour June 11-17 in D/FW

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Jonathan Safran Foer will discuss Here I Am at 7:30 p.m. June 13 at The Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. as part of Arts & Letters Live. $40, with discounts for DMA members, students and educators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 53 min Kronck 103
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,812
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Princess Hey 446
hay trump stock market drop 238 6 hr WarForOil 5
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) 6 hr WarForOil 19
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Sat Cajun 10
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Sat CEO Lloyd Blankfein 47
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. South Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,431 • Total comments across all topics: 281,689,900

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC