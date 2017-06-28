It's a jailbreak for first class of dogs trained by Dallas inmates, but 3 still await adoption
Approved by county commissioners last August, the program pairs Grand Prairie animal shelter dogs with inmates who train them for five weeks. Seven out of the 10 dogs have been adopted, Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez announced Wednesday.
