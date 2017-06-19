Items From Impromptu Dallas Police Me...

Items From Impromptu Dallas Police Memorial Will Be Back on Display

14 hrs ago

After the shooting last July that killed five police officers, North Texas residents left flowers, posters, and messages of support outside the Dallas Police Department headquarters. Workers from the Dallas Public Library collected items from the impromptu memorial, but the entire collection wouldn't fit in the library's archival room on the seventh floor of its central branch, so staff cleared out room in the basement.

