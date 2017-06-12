In Landlocked Dallas, Tiki Cocktail Culture is on the Rise
Ravinder Singh, beverage director at Rapscallion, has a reputation as one of the city's best bartenders when it comes to tiki. When Singh unveils Rapscallion's new cocktail menu next month, the monstrous drink list will have more than 40 tiki cocktails.
