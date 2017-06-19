If You Join One Book Club in Dallas This Summer

If somebody tells you they have read Infinite Jest , David Foster Wallace's enormous 1996 novel about addiction, entertainment, family, and tennis, among the many other things contained in its roughly 9 million pages, they are probably lying. Maybe they made it past the long segment, early in the novel, in which an anxious young man endlessly wrings his hands over the not-so-imminent arrival of his pot dealer, and then wrings his hands over his hand-wringing, until 20 pages later his hands and your brain have been wrung into mush.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.