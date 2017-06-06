ICE detains 70 in Dallas, Oklahoma suspected of being in the U.S. illegally

A 28-year-old Mexican national who was convicted of a drug charge and is a member of the Eastside Homeboys gang was arrested by Dallas-based federal agents last week during a three-day operation targeting people suspected of living in the United States illegally. In all, 70 people were arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the Dallas area and Oklahoma from June 1 to 3. Sixty-four are men, and six are women.

