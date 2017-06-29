Grand Opening of The Americas Smurfit Kappa Experience Center in Dallas
The Garnd Opening in Dallas was celebrated with the first Innovation Awards for North America designers. Guests included sales teams, designers, customers and media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Paper Age.
