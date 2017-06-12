Get a First Look at Dallas' $400,000 July 7 Shooting Memorial
On June 28, the Dallas City Council will have the chance to sign off on the city's first permanent memorial to the five Dallas police officers killed July 7 last year. The proposed memorial sculpture will sit in front of the flagpoles at Jack Evans Police Headquarters in the Cedars, and will cost of $400,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|29 min
|Princess Hey
|1,521
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|texas pete
|1,128
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Movie Buff
|9,827
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Sharlene45
|448
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Sun
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Jun 16
|Victim
|3
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Jun 14
|Shadow
|11
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC