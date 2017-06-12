Five Dallas Beers to Cool You Down This Summer
From the beach-ready to the hops-to-the-face, we've put together a range of DFW-brewed beers that will get you through a North Texas summer. Although summer is more of a formality than an actual seasonal shift for North Texans, the end of school and a national holiday or two offer some unique opportunities for themed beer consumption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|30 min
|Princess Hey
|1,521
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|texas pete
|1,128
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|Movie Buff
|9,827
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Sun
|Sharlene45
|448
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Sun
|Buck turgidson
|1
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Jun 16
|Victim
|3
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Jun 14
|Shadow
|11
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC