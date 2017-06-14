First Sight Fashion Show and Luncheon to Launch 61st Season at Dallas Opera

Fashionistas and arts lovers alike will flock to one of the most captivating fetes this fall, FIRST SIGHT FASHION SHOW AND LUNCHEON, NorthPark Center Presenting Sponsor. The event takes place Thursday, October 19, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. and officially kicks off The Dallas Opera's 61st Season.

