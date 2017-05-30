First Arrest Warrant Issued in West Dallas Voter Fraud Case
Investigators believe Miguel Hernandez is responsible for at least one of the tainted ballots turned into to the Dallas County Elections Department. Late Friday afternoon, the Dallas County District Attorney's Office issued the first warrant related to the ongoing investigation of potential voter fraud in a recent Dallas City Council race.
