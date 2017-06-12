Features 18 mins ago 1:05 p.m.Did you know, Dallas: Infinity Pool at The Joule Hotel
So it isn't quite Singapore, Mexico or the Maldives ...but it's our own corner of the world right here in Dallas. If you've ever been to The Joule then you know what an incredibly unique experience it is to take a dip in their pool.
Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
