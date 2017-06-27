FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Match P...

FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Match Predictions

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Big D Soccer

After nearly a month away from the comforts of Fortress Frisco, the boys make their return to Toyota Stadium and welcome the Colorado Rapids in a rematch of last year's USOC extra time thriller. 2-2 into extra time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big D Soccer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 11 hr ThomasA 115
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 17 hr WarForOil 9,835
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Jun 25 I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 24 WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Jun 24 Xavier Becerra 50
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Jun 23 Princess Hey 1,529
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,069,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC