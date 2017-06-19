Families March for Police Accountabil...

Families March for Police Accountability in Shooting Deaths

On Saturday, June 17, families and community members marched in Dallas, joining together to call for an end of police brutality and increased accountability for violence. The march centers on recent police-brutality victim, 15-year-old Jordan Edwards of Balch Springs.

