Exxxotica Case Was Dismissed, but Dallas Is Still Spending to Fight Porn Convention
Although the case was dismissed, the Dallas City Council committed Wednesday to spending at least another $157,000 on its lawsuit to keep the porn convention away from the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. U.S. District Judge Sidney Fitzwater said he dismissed the case for lack of standing because Three Expo Events, the entity that sued the city of Dallas, doesn't have the same name as Exotica Dallas, the company that initially contracted with the city to put on the event at the convention center.
