Expect Nuance, Not Surprises, as T.C....

Expect Nuance, Not Surprises, as T.C. Broadnax Selects Dallas' Next Top Cop

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

Dallas' next police chief, no matter who he or she might be, faces a tough task right off the bat. Rank-and-file Dallas police officers are frustrated with pension cuts and ongoing attrition issues, crime rates have ticked up slightly after reaching historic lows earlier this decade and the Dallas Police Department is only a year removed from the tragic July 7 ambush that left four DPD officers and one DART police officer dead.

