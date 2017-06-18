'Eve Out of Her Ruins,' published in ...

'Eve Out of Her Ruins,' published in English by Dallas' Deep Vellum, snags fiction prize

Writer Ananda Devi's novel, Eve Out of Her Ruins , about the hopes and heartbreaks of four young people in the slums of Mauritius, has won the 2017 CLMP Firecracker Award for Fiction . The book is translated from French by Jeffrey Zuckerman and published in English by Dallas' Deep Vellum .

