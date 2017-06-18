'Eve Out of Her Ruins,' published in English by Dallas' Deep Vellum, snags fiction prize
Writer Ananda Devi's novel, Eve Out of Her Ruins , about the hopes and heartbreaks of four young people in the slums of Mauritius, has won the 2017 CLMP Firecracker Award for Fiction . The book is translated from French by Jeffrey Zuckerman and published in English by Dallas' Deep Vellum .
