Escaped cows nabbed as 'suspects' after Dallas police respond to report of burglary
A Pleasant Grove woman called Dallas police early Wednesday and reported that someone had just tried to break into her car and her home. Officers were dispatched to the scene and, after taking stock of the situation, discovered that the culprits in this case had failed to moo-ve along.
