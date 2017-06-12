Emergency Response Delayed After Dall...

Emergency Response Delayed After Dallas Teen Attacked

Read more: NBC Dallas

A mother wants to know why it took Dallas police and paramedics more than an hour-and-a-half to respond to 911 calls to help her 14-year-old son after he was robbed and pistol-whipped Monday. When Dallas police and an ambulance pulled up in front of Kevin Crockett's southern Dallas home, it was a surprise - a surprise for the amount of time it took them to arrive.

