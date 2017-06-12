East Dallas: Child caught in gang-related gunfire
A child is in critical condition following a gang-related gunfire Thursday night. The child, believed to be an innocent bystander, had been playing basketball near where the shooting occurred at Alton Avenue and South Munger Boulevard.
