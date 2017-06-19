DPD Arrests Suspect in Early Sunday Morning Deep Ellum Sex Assault
Tuesday night, nearly three days after a woman reported being sexually assaulted near the Baylor Medical Center DART station in Deep Ellum, Dallas police released a photo of a man they've identified as a person of interest in the assault. Hours later, police made an arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|20 min
|Well Well
|107
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|9 hr
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|23 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Tue
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|Tue
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|1,525
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC