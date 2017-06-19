DPD Arrests Suspect in Early Sunday M...

DPD Arrests Suspect in Early Sunday Morning Deep Ellum Sex Assault

Tuesday night, nearly three days after a woman reported being sexually assaulted near the Baylor Medical Center DART station in Deep Ellum, Dallas police released a photo of a man they've identified as a person of interest in the assault. Hours later, police made an arrest.

