Downtown Dallas newsstand operator pleads guilty to cashing $16M in...
A McKinney man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining and cashing more than $16 million in U.S. Treasury checks out of his downtown Dallas newsstand. Moiz Mumtaz Ali, 36, pleaded guilty last week to one count of failure to develop, implement and maintain an anti-money laundering program, U.S. Attorney John Parker for the Northern District of Texas said in a prepared statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|3 hr
|Chief Umser Charm...
|12
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|6 hr
|Francisine
|106
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|17 hr
|EBT Face TAZZ Hanna
|2
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|9,830
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|21 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|4
|Police seek suspect in home invasion that left ...
|21 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|1,525
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC