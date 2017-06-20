Downtown Dallas newsstand operator pl...

Downtown Dallas newsstand operator pleads guilty to cashing $16M in...

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A McKinney man has pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining and cashing more than $16 million in U.S. Treasury checks out of his downtown Dallas newsstand. Moiz Mumtaz Ali, 36, pleaded guilty last week to one count of failure to develop, implement and maintain an anti-money laundering program, U.S. Attorney John Parker for the Northern District of Texas said in a prepared statement.

