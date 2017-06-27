Does Fair Park need a $50M face lift?...

Does Fair Park need a $50M face lift? Dallas City Council could let voters decide

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

After arriving at City Hall just days ago, newly minted Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder was not happy with the "paltry sum" of $5 million set aside for Fair Park in the proposed November bond package. "I said, 'What is this?' Fair Park's new council member recounted Monday.

