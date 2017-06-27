Does Fair Park need a $50M face lift? Dallas City Council could let voters decide
After arriving at City Hall just days ago, newly minted Dallas City Council member Kevin Felder was not happy with the "paltry sum" of $5 million set aside for Fair Park in the proposed November bond package. "I said, 'What is this?' Fair Park's new council member recounted Monday.
