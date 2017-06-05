Denton's Suspected Serial Rapist Connected to Sexual Assaults in Dallas
The 20-year-old Denton resident saw him standing in her bedroom doorway. It was nearly 4:30 in the morning May 3. He was tall, more than 6 feet, she would later tell police, and looked like he weighed more than 230 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|95
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|4 hr
|Minister Justin ...
|45
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|_Zoey_
|197
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,126
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|22 hr
|Alonzi
|16
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Tue
|Mike Casey
|8
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|Mon
|Explore the fart
|192
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC