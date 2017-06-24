Deion Sanders to fight poverty in Dal...

Deion Sanders to fight poverty in Dallas with Koch-backed organization

17 hrs ago

Former Cowboys player Deion Sanders announced a partnership Saturday with Stand Together , a nonprofit backed by Charles Koch, to fight poverty in the Dallas area. Sanders said the partnership developed in January after his pastor, Rev.

