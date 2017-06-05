Deadly flesh-eating bacteria infects Dallas man through new tattoo after swim in gulf
A Dallas man died after a flesh-eating bacteria from the Gulf of Mexico entered his body through a new tattoo on his leg, according to a report. The 31-year-old man, whose identity has not been released, got the tattoo five days before swimming in the gulf where vibro vulnificus can be found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|5 hr
|Ishalim
|94
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|10 hr
|Explore the fart
|192
|andy griffith show is communist propaganda (Aug '07)
|14 hr
|Jon
|95
|Diana Friedman is suing the founder of The Fat... (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|Chris Cuomo
|20
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|17 hr
|Ruth Bader Ginsburg
|41
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|19 hr
|Princess Hey
|443
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|22 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,517
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC