David Brown, Kwame Alexander, Lauren Allbright and other authors on tour June 4-10 in D/FW
Steven A. Cook will discuss "Is the New Middle East an old scene?" at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5, at the Nokia Conference Center, 325 N. St. Paul St., Dallas. $10 for World Affairs Council members; $25 for nonmembers.
