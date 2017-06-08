Dallas woman gets 10 years in prison ...

Dallas woman gets 10 years in prison in plea deal for butt-injection killing

Alicia Clarke, 34, accepted a 10-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement in the death of 34-year-old Wykesha Reid. Although she identifies as a woman, Clarke's legal name is Jimmy Joe and she was transferred from the Dallas County Jail to a Texas prison for men on May 23. Prosecutors said Clarke worked for 45-year-old Denise Rochelle "Wee Wee" Ross, who was convicted of murder in March and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

