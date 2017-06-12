Dallas Symphony President Steps Down
Jonathan Martin, who brought stability to an administration in turmoil after taking over as the Dallas Symphony's CEO and president in 2012, is leaving his post to take the reins as president of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the DSO announced today. Michelle Miller Burns, the symphony's executive vice president for institutional advancement and COO since 2015, has been named interim president, effective immediately.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|27 min
|WarForOil
|9,817
|Marion ky and surrounding
|6 hr
|NotMySon
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Tue
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|Tue
|Merr
|1
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|104
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Jun 11
|Princess Hey
|446
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|Jun 11
|WarForOil
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC