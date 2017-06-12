Dallas Symphony President Steps Down

2 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

Jonathan Martin, who brought stability to an administration in turmoil after taking over as the Dallas Symphony's CEO and president in 2012, is leaving his post to take the reins as president of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, the DSO announced today. Michelle Miller Burns, the symphony's executive vice president for institutional advancement and COO since 2015, has been named interim president, effective immediately.

