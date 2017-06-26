Dallas' Susan G. Komen foundation los...

Dallas' Susan G. Komen foundation losing Arizona presence

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Arizona Board of Directors said the decision was based on financial challenges, downward fundraising trends and dwindling event participation, the affiliate announced in a statement on its website last week. "It is with a heavy heart but an uplifting feeling of accomplishment thanks to your commitment that the directors of the Susan G. Komen Arizona Affiliate bids you farewell and extends a sincere Thank you," the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,835
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 5 hr Jilly 114
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 24 WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Jun 24 Xavier Becerra 50
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Jun 23 Princess Hey 1,529
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,056 • Total comments across all topics: 282,055,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC