Dallas' Susan G. Komen foundation losing Arizona presence

The Arizona Board of Directors said the decision was based on financial challenges, downward fundraising trends and dwindling event participation, the affiliate announced in a statement on its website last week. "It is with a heavy heart but an uplifting feeling of accomplishment thanks to your commitment that the directors of the Susan G. Komen Arizona Affiliate bids you farewell and extends a sincere Thank you," the statement said.

