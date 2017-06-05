Dallas State Rep. Victoria Neave Arre...

Dallas State Rep. Victoria Neave Arrested for DWI

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

Freshman state Rep. Victoria Neave, the Democrat who represents swaths of East Dallas as well as Mesquite and Garland, was arrested in Lakewood overnight on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. WFAA-TV first reported the arrest , citing sources who told crime reporter Rebecca Lopez that Neave crashed into a tree at La Vista Drive and Abrams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 3 min Doublhi 98
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 3 hr WarForOil 9,803
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 9 hr Minister Justin ... 45
Word Game (Nov '12) 21 hr _Zoey_ 197
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 21 hr _Zoey_ 1,126
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) Tue Alonzi 16
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Tue Mike Casey 8
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at June 07 at 4:04PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,601 • Total comments across all topics: 281,589,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC