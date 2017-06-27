Dallas Police Search for Sexual Assau...

Dallas Police Search for Sexual Assault Person of Interest

According to the Dallas Police Department, a man went into a woman's apartment near Spring Valley Road and Maham Road, threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her. Police say the man also stole property from the apartment and took off in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser that has a Dallas Cowboys Star in the center of the back window.

