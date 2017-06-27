Dallas Police Search for Sexual Assault Person of Interest
According to the Dallas Police Department, a man went into a woman's apartment near Spring Valley Road and Maham Road, threatened her with a weapon and sexually assaulted her. Police say the man also stole property from the apartment and took off in a black Chrysler PT Cruiser that has a Dallas Cowboys Star in the center of the back window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas-County 1 mins ago 12:33 p.m.New PETA bil...
|2 hr
|amy donovan
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Rdmymx
|9,838
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|8 hr
|WarForOil
|3
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|117
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,531
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Jun 25
|a fan
|22
|Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ...
|Jun 25
|I P Standing
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC