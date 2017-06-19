Dallas Police Kill Armed Man in Pleasant Grove
Monday afternoon, Dallas police responded to an "active shooter" call in Pleasant Grove. Soon the suspected shooter would be killed by police and a woman in his house had been taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.
