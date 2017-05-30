Dallas police arrest suspect in hit-a...

Dallas police arrest suspect in hit-and-run collision that injured officer

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Police have arrested the main suspect in a Memorial Day crash that sent an officer's patrol car hurtling into a creek 24 below the street where the collision occurred. The suspect and several others who were with him left the scene of the wreck leaving a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup behind.

