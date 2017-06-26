Dallas officer turns himself in after...

Dallas officer turns himself in after being charged in death

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

This booking photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office Monday, June 26, 2017, shows Dallas police officer Christopher Hess. The Dallas police officer has surrendered to authorities after being indicted on a count of aggravated assault by a public servant in the shooting death of a woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 32 min WarForOil 9,835
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr Jilly 114
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Sun a fan 22
News Continue reading Hundreds join Jordan Edwards' ... Sun I P Standing 3
trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH Jun 24 WarForOil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Jun 24 Xavier Becerra 50
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Jun 23 Princess Hey 1,529
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC