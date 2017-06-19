Dallas officer charged with assault in death of woman
Mary Dawes, center, becomes emotional while lawyer Daryl Washington, left, speaks at a news conference Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dallas. Dawes' daughter, Genevive, who was pregnant at the time, was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Denise
|112
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,529
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,130
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|21 hr
|Ellen DeGeneres
|49
|trump entertainsr back door tax cuts for the RICH
|Thu
|The Puller Kim
|1
|Can Dems even be honest with themselves??
|Thu
|The Truth
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|9,831
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC