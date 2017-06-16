Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings wants to '...

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings wants to 'dream no small dream' on mobility, bicycling in city

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

With only two years left in his tenure as Dallas mayor, Mike Rawlings is still trying to "dream no small dreams." Rawlings, on a trade trip to Toronto and Montreal this week, invoked the quote of one of his inspirations, J. Erik Jonsson, the mayor who led Dallas forward after John F. Kennedy's assassination, during a panel discussion on mobility and transportation at the International Economic Forum of the Americas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 1 hr _Zoey_ 1,518
Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11) 10 hr Victim 3
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 14 hr WarForOil 9,823
kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16) Wed Shadow 11
Marion ky and surrounding Jun 14 NotMySon 1
News Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ... Jun 13 pretty closed club 1
Diesel Mechanics Jun 13 Merr 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,714 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC