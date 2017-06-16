Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings wants to 'dream no small dream' on mobility, bicycling in city
With only two years left in his tenure as Dallas mayor, Mike Rawlings is still trying to "dream no small dreams." Rawlings, on a trade trip to Toronto and Montreal this week, invoked the quote of one of his inspirations, J. Erik Jonsson, the mayor who led Dallas forward after John F. Kennedy's assassination, during a panel discussion on mobility and transportation at the International Economic Forum of the Americas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,518
|Church and Pastor-Principal Christopher Waller ... (Aug '11)
|10 hr
|Victim
|3
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|WarForOil
|9,823
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Wed
|Shadow
|11
|Marion ky and surrounding
|Jun 14
|NotMySon
|1
|Dallas and Fort Worth mayors see hope, anxiety ...
|Jun 13
|pretty closed club
|1
|Diesel Mechanics
|Jun 13
|Merr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC