Dallas man who told 911 he 'had blood all over him' admits to killing sister's boyfriend, police say

1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Dallas man who told police he killed his sister's 36-year-old boyfriend last month is facing a murder charge. Jeryll Smalley, 39, was arrested Friday after he admitted to killing Christopher Carraway on May 5, police said.

