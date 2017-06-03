Dallas man who told 911 he 'had blood all over him' admits to killing sister's boyfriend, police say
A Dallas man who told police he killed his sister's 36-year-old boyfriend last month is facing a murder charge. Jeryll Smalley, 39, was arrested Friday after he admitted to killing Christopher Carraway on May 5, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|4 hr
|Large farts
|190
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|11 hr
|Dal
|1
|joshua wayne bevill (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Dallas886
|53
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,798
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|1,510
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Princess Hey
|434
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Thu
|Mark
|21
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC