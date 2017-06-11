Dallas man shot by robber outside apartment
A man was shot early Sunday morning after another man took his property and shot him before fleeing on foot in Red Bird, police said. Police found the victim lying in the grass outside his apartment about 3:50 a.m. in the 8000 block of U.S. 67 suffering from a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|7 hr
|Kronck
|103
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|9,812
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|446
|hay trump stock market drop 238
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|5
|Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|19
|kinfolk mc member a snitch! (Dec '16)
|Sat
|Cajun
|10
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Sat
|CEO Lloyd Blankfein
|47
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC