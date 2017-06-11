Dallas man shot by robber outside apa...

Dallas man shot by robber outside apartment

17 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A man was shot early Sunday morning after another man took his property and shot him before fleeing on foot in Red Bird, police said. Police found the victim lying in the grass outside his apartment about 3:50 a.m. in the 8000 block of U.S. 67 suffering from a gunshot wound.

